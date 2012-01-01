Learning & Development Lead, Pharma consultancy, circa £65K, plus bonus and business development incentive, Home Counties

Employment Type:
Full-time
Type of Job:
Pharmaceutical Management Jobs, Pharmaceutical Marketing Jobs, Medical Education Jobs, Other
Region:
London, South East England
Salary Description:
Highly competitive salary
Currency:
UK Pound
Posted:
31-Jul-20
Recruiter:
Adepto Consulting
Job Ref:
814

Learning & Development Lead, Pharma consultancy, circa £65K, plus bonus and business development incentive, Home Counties.

  • Do you have substantial experience of delivering pharma L&D initiatives utilising the latest approaches, design and technology?
  • Are you a commercially minded individual with a pharma L&D track record who would like to develop the L &D offering of this respected, growing agency?

If the answer is yes to both of the above please send your CV to us for this new role.

This is a specialist healthcare role please don’t apply unless you meet both criteria above. We will contact shortlisted applicants within 5 working days. Thank you.

Supporting bluesmile.org since 2010.

Contact Details:
Adepto Consulting
Tel: 07968 181759
Contact: Anthony McKenna
Email:

