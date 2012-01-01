My client is one of London’s best known boutique healthcare communications consultancies and they are looking for a freelance Senior Account Manager to join their team to support on the delivery of some exciting new business.

This is a fantastic opportunity for someone who enjoys working with small teams and values being truly integrated in all areas of the business. You will be client facing and your day-to-day will span all areas of client deliverables – from client counsel to writing to mentoring junior team members.

It is critical that you are confident and adept in managing UK media relations.

You MUST have healthcare PR or med comms experience in agency at SAM level.

Please contact me urgently for details – this one will go quickly.

