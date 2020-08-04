Our client, an international, renowned PR agency are looking for an ambitious senior account manager to join their healthcare team. The healthcare division have been busier than ever during the past few months and need to bolster their close-knit, sociable team with a superstar from a healthcare PR agency background.

As new business continues to flood in, the healthcare division of this independent agency needs a senior account manager with a solid background in ethical healthcare PR. While prescription brand communications (across an incredibly diverse and varied portfolio, from third world vaccines to constipation and rheumatology and everything in between) will make up the bulk of your work there are also some accounts with patient awareness programmes and wellbeing/lifestyle brands to work on to keep the variety and interest.

This is a sociable PR agency with supportive management and bags of training and development opportunities available. So, if you are an account manager ready to step up, or already a senior account manager looking for a more varied role, this is the call to make.

