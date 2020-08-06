Our client is a strong and successful healthcare communications agency and is seeking a Senior Medical Writer to join their team in their Cambridgeshire office (the role will be initially remote and then flexible).



With offices around the globe, they have a broad portfolio of services so can offer a variety of work including publications, events and meetings, internal communications, patient engagement and the opportunity to work innovative communications projects in both print and digital formats.



You will be a key point of contact in liaising with stakeholders throughout the life cycle of the project, to ensure effective delivery, so that projects are completed to brief, on time and within budget. If you are keen to write an ever-growing range of deliverables across many therapy areas including rare diseases, haemophilia, respiratory to name a few call us today for full details. In addition to an excellent salary, you can expect bonus, healthcare, pension, 25 days holidays and much more.



Responsibilities:

- Create and develop high standard scientific content that fulfils clients’ needs and meets quality and compliance requirements.

- Advise clients on content and strategy at proposal stage and coordinate and manage assigned projects

- Guide the selection of messaging, style and language.

- Make required amendments to materials as appropriate

- Support and mentor more junior members of team, providing constructive feedback and suggestions for improvement

Knowledge, Skills and Abilities:

- Life sciences degree, preferably MSc or PhD

- Previous experience medical writing experienced gained within a medical communications or pharmaceutical company

- Experience of writing a range of materials across different therapy areas/accounts

- Good knowledge of in-house processes and codes and guidelines (ICMJE, ABPI, GPP etc.)

- Collaborates openly and effectively with colleagues, a team player

Our client offers long-term career opportunities, with the potential for rapid progression, tailored training and development, and the chance to make a difference to patient outcomes.

ID Search & Selection has been successfully placing candidates in healthcare communications jobs for over 15 years. Along the way we’ve built many long term relationships with candidates and clients. We’re now trusted recruitment partners to many leading companies, big, small, network and independent.

Our consultants are knowledgeable and professional and will be happy to offer information and advice. We are with you every step of the way, providing a supportive and communicative service that we will tailor to your unique needs.

Jon Gawley would love to hear from you on 01932 797996.