Established, award winning, independently owned and flexible as well as creative- this is a much loved and respected global medical education agency. With a strong foundation in high science – this agency prides itself on the depth and rigour of scientific content. Writers are qualified to PhD level with a broad ranging experience- varying from Market Access and Publications Planning to Events and Patient Engagement.

With multiple offices in the UK they have an enviable pool of some of the best talent nationally in client services and medical writing, and are looking to boost their Cambridge office with the hiring of an EXPERIENCED MEDICAL EDUCATION AGENCY candidate. Candidates without medical education agency experience will not be considered for this role.

You will have a minimum of 4 years’ medical education agency experience, and will be qualified to PhD level. You will be passionate about science as well as creative execution- you will be detailed and thorough in your approach. As this is independently owned and collegiate the culture is friendly and engaging- this is a major global player but with the benefit of a family run culture. This is therefore perfect for an ambitious and approachable, personable senior medical writer.

