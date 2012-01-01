Senior Medical Writer- Thriving Oxford Agency

Employment Type:
Full-time
Type of Job:
Medical Communications Jobs, Medical Education Jobs
Region:
South East England
Salary Description:
Circa £50,000 with Benefits
Currency:
UK Pound
Posted:
11-Aug-20
Recruiter:
Chemistry Search & Selection
Job Ref:
CHM-P1920

This is one of the UK’s most established and buoyant medical education agencies- independently owned, flexible, high science and hugely creative. With a varied portfolio ranging from market access and HEOR to publications planning, events and patient engagement, the work is rewarding and interesting.
This is a fantastic opportunity to join one of the UK’s most robust medical writing teams in an agency with its foundations rooted in scientific services. They have some of the finest internal processes and support for career development and training- as well as an amazing roster of pharmaceutical clients and accounts.
You will be educated to PhD level and have a minimum of four years’ medical education agency experience as a medical writer. This is an agency of exceptional editorial standards so creative flair, attention to detail, scientific rigour and passion are all critical to this role.

Contact Details:
Chemistry Search & Selection
Tel: 07900 956 547
Contact: Gina Ali
Email:

