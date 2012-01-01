This is a rare and bold leadership role that combines scientific, commercial and strategic objectives in an opportunity that is ambitious, rewarding and exciting.

Our client is a powerhouse of medical communications- with multiple offices globally and still independently owned- they are mighty yet nimble- entrepreneurial and ambitious.

This role would suit a talented Principal Medical Writer looking to take a step up in their career – or a Scientific Team Leader looking for a more commercial, over-arching role that will build upon their excellent scientific services experiences in a broader capacity.

You must have significant medical writing, leadership as well as client led, commercial experience at at least Principal Medical Writing level in a medical education agency. Prior to this you will be qualified to PhD level and ideally will have some post-doctoral research experience. Candidates without agency experience will not be considered for this role.

