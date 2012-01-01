This is a rewarding, challenging and dynamic opportunity to work in one of the UK’s most established and revered medical education teams. Part of a robust scientific services team you will work on the agency’s biggest account- one which is highly scientific, diverse and with a huge client partnering piece to it. If you want a role that is scientifically complex, creative and highly strategic- this is the opportunity for you.

Our client has one of the lowest staff turn overs at senior level in the industry. There is significant career trajectory both at UK level but internationally across offices as well- and the board is both engaging but also an inspiring leadership to learn from.

Outputs range from digital communications to slides to publications – so you will have a varied roster. You will also have the opportunity to work in other accounts as well- with high profile clients on interesting therapy areas.

To qualify for this role you must have medical education agency experience and qualified at least to MSc level. Candidates without BOTH will not be considered.

