Boutique, healthcare advertising & medical communications agency seeks an organised account director who can marry up medical communications and design to solve problems for pharmaceutical and consumer healthcare companies.

The Agency:-

• Highly regarded, talented and experienced management team with an entrepreneurial approach and supportive management style.

• Happy, enthusiastic team who genuinely enjoy what they do.

• Has already established a range of healthcare clients with pharma, consumer and dentistry brands

The New Account Director:-

• Needs solid healthcare advertising agency or medcomms agency experience (min 5 yeas in client services) and to be happy with the consumer nature of healthcare brands as well as focussing on HCPs.

• Will be exceptionally well organised and able to hold the client’s hand through processes, provide strategic consultancy advice and takes a problem solving approach.

• Will enjoy working considerately and collaboratively with colleagues and clients alike

If you enjoy healthcare advertising, have a sparkle about you that helps build and maintain client trust and relationships and would love to be part of a small but growing independent agency, this is the call to make.

