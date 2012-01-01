This is one of London’ most inspiring healthcare PR agencies- one that truly embraces brand, advocacy and public health in campaigns that inspire and change behaviour. This is a mixed role across accounts but with a focus on a major neurology account. The sweet spot for this agency lies where advocacy and brand combine and this is a perfect account encompassing the agency’s strengths in these areas.

This is a hugely innovative agency as well where pharmaceutical accounts are executed with creative flair and passion. Therefore the work is highly scientific, enjoyable and engaging. Previous healthcare PR agency experience- working on pharmaceutical accounts, and account management is required for this role.

Apart from amazing career progression and the chance to work on award winning campaigns- you will work with a warm and authentic team that celebrates individuality, a supportive culture, a brilliant social committee, flexibility (lots- beyond competition!) and also the opportunity for exposure to other disciplines within the wider network.

