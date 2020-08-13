

An exciting first role for a science graduate, preferably with a second degree, PhD or with previous experience in writing, editorial , pharmaceuticals or project management . The ideal candidate will be well versed in referencing scientific materials and using PowerPoint. This role is a great 'foot in the door ' for medical communications and could lead to a career in medical writing and editing or programme management for the pharmaceutical industry.

This position is working in a growing niche med ed company established in the early 00's who have established themselves in providing brand led medical education services and consultancy to the ethical pharma industry. They produce compelling traditional and digital medical education programmes. They have seen success through the Covid pandemic and have taken on a number of new people. This will be an office based role in Buckinghamshire. The office location is commutable from certain areas of West London and the Home Counties and they will consider people relocating.



Role Purpose

· Editing and proofing content of medical education materials, including but not limited to: slide decks, patient and HCP materials, digital media (websites, webinars), meeting materials (agendas, invitations, delegate booklets), advisory board reports and publications (supplements/reviews)

· Preparing medical education materials for Client compliance processes including: checking that materials are fully and accurately referenced (according to client SOPs)

· Responsible for accurate and timely delivery of materials in accordance with agency, Client and industry standards.

Zenopa are looking to speak with suitable candidates for the role. Interviews will be conducted virtually and there will be an editing test included.