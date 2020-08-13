This creative, independent creative healthcare communications agency with offices in Kent and London are looking for an experienced healthcare account handler (either AM ready to step up or SAM with the drive to quickly progress into an AD role), with ambition and drive to join their growing team. The founders have exceptional pedigree in healthcare communications and have created a unique culture servicing some of the biggest players in healthcare and pharma. You must have either medcomms or healthcare communications agency experience or in-house pharma experience.

The agency

- A creative independent agency who punch well above their size in awards, quality of work and calibre of clients (PM group top 40)

- Founders left a large network agency with the drive and desire to do something different and create a truly creative culture where employees were given autonomy and responsibility and are rewarded accordingly

- Flexible working arrangements, with possibility to work from home a number of days per week

The job

- Lead/support the Account Director with day-to-day delivery of work and delegation when appropriate

- Being responsible for the end-to-end management and successful completion of key projects within an account

- Regularly checking in with the Account Director/Client Services Director to review the project, addressing any issues and ensuring it is running smoothly

- Take the opportunity to develop accounts, introducing services that support client needs

- Give solid briefs on behalf of your client

- Collaborating with clients to set out project timelines and budgets

- Holding regular calls and meetings with clients to provide progress updates

- Demonstrating in-depth understanding of client context, competitors, and industry

- Facilitating effective collaboration by fostering open, honest, and regular communication within the team and wider agency

- Motivating, empowering, and inspiring others around you

The person

- Demonstrable experience working with pharma/healthcare clients in a communications agency setting (or in-house)

- Experience of managing juniors, as well as complex client projects at SAM level

- An understanding of the needs and qualities needed to work in a small agency

- Negotiation/ pitching/ presentation experience

This is an exceptional opportunity for the right candidate with the ability to progress quickly and take on more responsibility/ move up the ladder. Benefits are also very competitive including flexible and remote working, bonus scheme, company pension, 25 days’ holiday, team socials etc.

Only successful applicants will be contacted. Should you have not had a response within two weeks of application, unfortunately you have not been successful on this occasion.

Visit our website media-contacts.co.uk to see other vacancies we are currently recruiting for!