An opportunity has arisen for an experienced Account Manager within a successful brand led healthcare advertising agency based in Hertfordshire.

With a strong portfolio of clients across Rx and OTC brands and with recent pitch success they are looking to further strengthen their team.

Required:

• Excellent communication skills – managing successful client relationships & internal team

• Development of brand strategies (digital experience desired)

• Experience of managing creative & market research process

• Day to day programme delivery & budget management

• Ability to get the best from agency team - providing guidance and support

• Superb organisational skills & computer literate

• Positive outlook and solutions focused

• New business development – pitch and organic growth

• Passionate about the healthcare sector and keeping fully in touch with developments and trends

In return, they are offering a highly competitive package which includes a discretionary annual bonus.

If you’d like to join an agency where you will be recognised for your contribution and with the opportunity to lead your own accounts within a friendly and collaborative environment, please get in touch.

