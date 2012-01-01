Account Manager/ Senior Account Manager

An opportunity has arisen for an experienced Account Manager within a successful brand led healthcare advertising agency based in Hertfordshire.

With a strong portfolio of clients across Rx and OTC brands and with recent pitch success they are looking to further strengthen their team.

Required:

• Excellent communication skills – managing successful client relationships & internal team
• Development of brand strategies (digital experience desired)
• Experience of managing creative & market research process
• Day to day programme delivery & budget management
• Ability to get the best from agency team - providing guidance and support
• Superb organisational skills & computer literate
• Positive outlook and solutions focused
• New business development – pitch and organic growth
• Passionate about the healthcare sector and keeping fully in touch with developments and trends

In return, they are offering a highly competitive package which includes a discretionary annual bonus.

If you’d like to join an agency where you will be recognised for your contribution and with the opportunity to lead your own accounts within a friendly and collaborative environment, please get in touch.

