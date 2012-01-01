Senior Account Manager:Creative/ Innovative Agency

Full-time
Medical Communications Jobs, Medical Education Jobs, Healthcare PR Jobs
London
Up to £47,000 with Benefits
UK Pound
19-Aug-20
Chemistry Search & Selection
CHM-P1926

This is a truly inspiring London agency- an agency with an enviable culture and energy matched by heritage in some of the most creative and exciting healthcare PR campaigns of recent times.
This will be a varied role working on high profile therapy areas- ranging from vaccines to psoriasis to diabetes. You will be working on fast paced and diverse activities- from internal and corporate engagement to global brand communications.
Part of a global group in an amazing integrated office in London- collaborating with some of the world’s biggest names in media, advertising, design and digital transformation- you will work in a dynamic and forever evolving environment. You will learn and be inspired but also add depth and life to the work your partners do in their disciplines as well- making this a progressive and hugely rewarding group to be a part of.
This agency also has one of the nicest senior leadership teams- truly nurturing, supportive fun and authentic- and will always encourage and empower you to shine.
To qualify for this role you must be at at least Account Manager Level in a healthcare PR agency working on Rx pharmaceutical accounts. CANDIDATES WITHOUT HEALTHCARE PR AGENCY EXPERIENCE WORKING ON ETHICAL HEALTH PHARMACEUTICAL ACCOUNTS WILL NOT BE CONSIDERED FOR THIS ROLE.

