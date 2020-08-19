A boutique healthcare PR and communications agency, now part of a network seeks a creative Account Manager as a result of sustained business growth. With a reputation for generating highly creative work, all underpinned with solid and scientific foundations, they are renown for running innovative PR and medcomms campaigns for top pharmaceutical companies across Europe.

They have made it clear that there will be lots of quick progression potential at this level.

Your Job:

-Researching and brainstorming for highly creative pitches.

-Pharmaceutical brand comms, corporate PR, patient advocacy and disease awareness (immunology, psoriasis, diabetes, cardiovascular and vaccines).

-Making the most of in depth training, internally and externally, in groups and one to one for earliest possible promotion to SAM level.

You:

-Will have worked in healthcare communications /PR agency and understand agency processes. You must be an AM in an agency already.

-Have a scientific background or a genuine desire to work with complex data to make it interesting to different audiences and a thirst for trying new things.

-Are able to take on responsibility and a high level of client interaction.

-Proven ability to communicate fluently and effectively in writing with impeccable attention to detail.

