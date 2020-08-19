Senior Account Manager - Healthcare PR

Full-time
Healthcare PR Jobs
London
40,000 to 47,000 per annum
£40000 - £47000 per annum
UK Pound
19-Aug-20
Media Contacts (Recruitment Consultants) Limited
32074

Highly regarded independent healthcare PR agency is now growing and needs an account manager or senior account manager to help service a wide portfolio of pharmaceutical PR business. Think: disease awareness, corporate comms and brands comms.

The company:
-Is well established and highly respected in the industry, with solid financial backing and a wide client base – they#ve never been so busy!
-Takes an innovative approach to everything from pitching and delivery to staff training and work/life balance.
-Offer a laid back, informal culture but at the same time everyone is seriously committed to producing great work.

The job:
-With the support of superb management, you will take on responsibility for running projects and teams on pan-european pharmaceutical PR, communications and marketing campaigns.
-Utilising your scientific knowledge, knowledge of the NHS, and pharma landscapes as well as your current affairs awareness, you will brainstorm groundbreaking ideas – the type that will win both pitches and awards

You:
-Are likely to be a fast tracker in the healthcare PR agency world, looking for a step up and more responsibility
-Could be a AM or SAM level in a medical communications agency who would like to do more PR.
-Pay great attention to all your written communications – this is not an environment for the poor spellers or anyone who doesn’t know when to use an apostrophe!
-Want to make an impact in an agency where your ideas and achievements will be recognised and rewarded.

Media Contacts (Recruitment Consultants) Limited
Tel: 020 7359 8244
Fax: 020 7226 9121
Contact: Julia Walton
Email:

