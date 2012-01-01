My client an award winning integrated Medical Communications Agency is looking for an outstanding Associate Director to join their PR/Comms team.

Your role will be to lead and provide strategic direction for large client accounts or groups of client accounts, with specific focus on strategic account management, planning and growth, ensuring profitability and client satisfaction.

Responsibilities include creating and delivering client pitch presentations, establishing and maintaining client relationships, creating and monitoring client budgets, and delivering on the account plan in a timely and efficient manner. You will also have responsibility for driving and managing growth both organically with existing clients and through new business opportunities.

Key requirements:

• Proven ability as a Senior Account Director including direct PR agency experience (10+ years’ experience)

• A good understanding of both the UK and International media landscape, including social media

• Strong leadership and team management skills

• A fantastic relationship builder with both colleagues and clients

• Confident and experienced presenter

• Strategic planner



This is a great agency who is growing at an impressive pace. If you want to work in a truly collaborative and exciting environment this is the role for you.

I would love to tell you more so drop me a line at kate@chemistrysearch.co.uk or call me on 07557 256508

