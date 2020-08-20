If you are tired of big network agency politics and restrictions, it’s time to think about joining a boutique healthcare PR and public affairs agency with an excellent reputation for staff support and development.

A bit about the company:

• Independent PR agency, with a healthy and varied client list encompassing pharma, public sector, charities etc.

• Fully integrated across PR, market access, public affairs, digital etc.

• Genuine focus on quality of work and desire to make a real difference to people’s health.

• Excellent opportunities for progression – good work is rewarded.

• Real variety of backgrounds in the team, making for a dynamic environment.

As an Account Manager you will:

• Build and maintain an excellent understanding of relevant markets and industry trends.

• Take responsibility for a specialism.

• Work with colleagues from other areas of the business to create integrated, creative campaigns.

• Take an active role in contributing to the overall motivation of the team.

• Be keen to uphold the ethical standards of the team.

You will:

• Have excellent experience and knowledge of healthcare PR, including good knowledge of the UK healthcare media landscape.

• At least a couple of years’ experience in a PR agency.

• Excel at spotting trends and how to use them to your clients’ advantage.

• Have excellent verbal, written, interpersonal and influencing skills.

• Be collaborative in nature

Only successful applicants will be contacted. Should you have not had a response within two weeks of application, unfortunately you have not been successful on this occasion.

