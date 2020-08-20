Zenopa are working with a highly respected healthcare communications agency who is seeking a first class Senior Account Executive to join their medical communications division, more specifically the learning and development team. The role could be based in either Oxford, Marlow or London.

They approach to communication is truly integrated and as such you will work closely with other teams in the group (such as brand comms, PR and consulting).

In this role you will have the responsibility of being involved in every stage from pitching to delivery all while managing the client accounts, and keeping up a rapport with them. An organised and proactive approach will be needed as you will be arranging meetings and being a key point of contact for your clients.

This agency work with the world's top 40 Pharmaceutical companies, and many device, diagnostic and healthcare organisations. These companies vary from small to global. The company prides itself on the way they develop and progress their staff.

The agency offers a competitive salary and some of the best benefits in the industry (such as 29 days annual leave and flexible working).