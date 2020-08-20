One of the UK’s most successful healthcare advertising agencies is a seeking a commercially aware graduate with a genuine passion for healthcare to become an Account Executive and learn the ropes of healthcare advertising and marketing.

The agency is known as much for the friendliness of its staff and management as well as for creating some of the world’s most innovative pharmaceutical marketing campaigns. This healthcare advertising agency’s client list is pretty impressive, with clever and clearly thought out strategy at the heart of every campaign. They work for top pharma companies and medical devices clients.

The successful account executive must have demonstrable interest in the pharmaceutical industry, a 2.1 or above in a relevant degree, some commercial experience and a passion for brands and healthcare advertising. The account executive will be working with senior account handlers across a range of creative ethical healthcare accounts in the UK and abroad and will be given superb training and development.

The head office is based in London but due to a shift toward flexible and remote working you could be based anywhere in the UK.

