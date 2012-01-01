This is a rewarding and outcomes driven role for a talented Senior Account Executive who is passionate about impactful medical education programmes.

Our client takes a novel and results driven approach to training and development of medical affairs teams- learning that is often limited or traditional in nature.

As part of a supportive and highly experienced specialist team you will work in a learning and development offer designed to develop medical affairs teams flourish to their full potential through imaginative, novel and scientifically robust programmes.

You will help create content and programmes that engage meaningfully with your audiences- from high quality and robust training materials to deep understanding of clinical practice and finally strategic alignment with your client objectives and messaging.

To qualify for this role you must be excited to be part of a new and growing team in a well-established global agency, have a strong science background and be at at least Account Executive level in a medical education agency.

