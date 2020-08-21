A leading medical communications agency is seeking a Scientific Director to join their team in Cheshire or London, working on a busy rheumatology account with a focus on medical affairs.

Our client has a unique opportunity available for an experienced Senior Medical Writer to step up or an established Scientific Director. This is a fantastic chance to progress into a leadership role and work in collaboration with a well established team over a portfolio of products.

The agency offers a sociable working environment, an attractive benefits package including life insurance, pension, 25 days of holiday, flexible working, and more.

Within the company this client team is known for its energy and vibrant atmosphere, if you are seeking to work in an engaging and dynamic team - this is a fabulous role to consider!

Responsibilities:

- To provide scientific expertise and guidance to the editorial team

- Provide quality control and review the work of the editorial team to ensure agency standards and client expectations are met

- Build strong client relationships, liaise as key client contact and ensure client objectives are met

- Develop and implement strategic plans to support client accounts

- Keep up to date on relevant therapeutic areas and scientific developments

Knowledge, Skills and Abilities:

- A life science degree

- Extensive previous medical writing experience gained within a medical communications agency environment

- Line management experience

- Excellent communication skills – written and verbal

- Computer literate – MS Office etc

