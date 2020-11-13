Our client is seeking a Medical Writer to join their team in the London office. Recognised as one of the leading medical communications agencies, this is a superb opportunity to work across a variety of projects and therapy areas.

Under the guidance and mentorship of more senior members of the editorial team, you be responsible for developing high-quality promotional and educational materials for their impressive pharmaceutical client roster and other healthcare organisations. Key to this role will be the quality of the written materials developed and the ability to work within deadlines and budgets.

You will be working on global accounts (medical affairs, meetings and publications) for both pharmaceutical and consumer brands in a dynamic, friendly and social environment. As well as an excellent salary you can also expect great benefits including pension, bonus, income protection, health insurance, season ticket loan and much more.

Our client places their employees at the heart of the business and consequently provides structured training and development programmes for all their staff. This is supported by twice yearly reviews for promotion.

Responsibilities:

- Developing a range of editorial materials such as publications, meeting materials, slide kits in both print and digital formats within timelines and budgets

- Taking and accurately interpreting briefs from clients and team members

- Implementation of specific client or in-house styles

- Attendance at onsite meetings providing a variety of support, including slide reviews and faculty support

- Keeping abreast of new developments within the field of medical education and passing on of knowledge to the internal team and external clients, where appropriate

Key candidate requirements

- Life sciences degree, preferably a higher degree

- Over one year’s medical communications agency experience with the ability to adapt to different target audiences and styles

- Attention to detail and scientific accuracy

- Excellent time management and project organisational skills

- Ability to adapt quickly to a wide range of therapy areas

- Excellent written and oral communication skills

- Proficiency in Microsoft Word and PowerPoint, with previous experience of referencing software preferable

