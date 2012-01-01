Job Overview:

We are looking for a senior content producer who has experience in the healthcare sector and a good understanding of the NHS and its policies. Whether you come from publishing/events, the medical/pharmaceutical sector, or the NHS itself your experience will be invaluable to you in this role. This is a senior role that requires gravitas to engage with KOLs across the health and care system.

Reporting directly to the Managing Director of Healthcare, and indirectly to the Event Directors, this role involves the project management and production of the content for HealthPlusCare, Best Practice, Clinical Pharmacy Congress, The Pharmacy Show, and other Healthcare events in the portfolio, where appropriate.

You will be responsible for creating exceptional delegate experience and growth via world-class healthcare content, benchmarking against alternatives, via in-person and digital events, news bulletins, and website portals. You will have a proven track record of delivering deep audience engagement evidenced by revenue growth.

This is a unique opportunity to not only work in a fast-paced, dynamic, entrepreneurial business but also to be part of one of the UK’s fastest-growing companies.

The Role:

The Head of Content is responsible for the following areas within their portfolio:

• Strategic input and planning

• Content creation

• Programme production

• Stakeholder relationship and partnership building

• Online product development including expanding the CPD training offer

• KOL Speaker Acquisition

• Ensure on-time delivery of relevant event/digital content

• Create new, interactive features and formats

• Chair networking meetings

• Chair Advisory Board meetings

• Develop as a thought-leader within the industry and act as brand ambassador for CSM Healthcare

Prerequisites:

• A proven track record of delivering deep audience engagement which in turn drives revenue growth

• Good network of contacts within the health and care sector

• Experience of programme development for conference or similar

• Ability to engage at a senior level with KOLs across the health and care system

• Strong presentation and copywriting skills

• Commercially minded with proven experience as a practical deliverer

• Proven ability to chair meetings including live webinar debates and panel discussions

• Upbeat ‘can do’ attitude

• Mature outlook with curiosity and desire to ‘get behind the story’

• Eye for detail

If you'd like to apply, please send a CV with a covering letter to: jobs@closerstillmedia.com please quote reference PMLive in the body of your email