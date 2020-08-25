This is an exciting opportunity to join this digital agency to help them deliver pharmaceutical and agency training with the aim is to bring compliance to life by delivering creative e learning programmes.

They specialise in ethics and compliance training for pharmaceutical companies and agencies to unpick the ABPI and EFPIA codes and help them understand what can and can’t be done.

Education can come in the form of short motivational talks, day events or online modular experiences. They also deliver full company educational programmes for both agencies and pharma companies.

As the Project Manager you will be supporting the development and delivery of online learning modules/courses

Your responsibilities include:



Developing proposals, costings

Managing timelines, project support, client liaison, working with partner agency on digital development of content

Preparing materials ahead of face-to-face/or online events

Liaising with consultant partners for delivery of content

Review of scrips, managing the editing process for video, creating storyboards for creative projects

You must have a creative eye with excellent PowerPoint ability, happy to get stuck in and work with the partners in delivering great educational materials.



Knowledge of eLearning is essential and ideally from a healthcare communications agency. If you aren't working in the healthcare/pharmaceutical space you would need to demonstrate a keen interest in this market.

They have worked with a highly successful remote working model since they were founded so you can be home based if desired.

This is a great agency who is growing at an impressive pace. If you want to work in a truly collaborative and exciting environment this is the role for you.

