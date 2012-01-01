This is a long established UK agency with unmatched heritage in award winning, memorable healthcare PR campaigns. Our client has done some of the most powerful UK centric PR campaigns of recent years. These have ranged from high profile media and public health campaigns to unforgettable CSR and advocacy work to public affairs and policy work all of which is having a huge impact on patient lives. This is THE UK healthcare PR agency of the moment and they are looking for a talented PR Account Manager to join the team.

Working in a hands on and fast paced role you will work largely on UK accounts- making this tactical as well as hugely rewarding. The role is a combination of brand and advocacy so you must be passionate about disease awareness as well as product communications.

Previous healthcare PR agency experience – ideally on UK accounts although this is not essential- is required for this role. You must have experience of working on healthcare accounts- ideally with pharmaceutical clients.

