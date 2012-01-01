This is a great opportunity for an experienced Medical Writer who is passionate about medical education to move their career to the next level. My client is an award winning integrated agency with a reputation for doing innovative work that puts the patient experience at the heart of their thinking. They have a powerful team of creative thinkers who work seamlessly in partnership with their medical education colleagues- and this role sits in the dynamic medical writing team that is pivotal to this agency’s scientific credibility and overall success. A huge differentiator for this inspirational family of thinkers is their strategy team- which runs through all the outputs this agency delivers on and strengthens the already rigorous medical writing resource.

You will therefore work in an environment that is highly scientific as well as creative and strategic. The directors for the medical education team have enviable heritage in scientific services so you will instantly have access to amazing thinking but also training and support.

To qualify for this role you must have experience of working on ethical health brands at a medical education agency in a medical writing role. Candidates without medical writing experience from a medical education agency will not be considered.

