This is a rare opportunity at one of the most highly sought after and charismatic healthcare advertising agencies in London. Our client is looking for a smart, inspiring, commercially savvy and creatively driven Business Unit Director to join their award winning team.

Part of the senior management team you will report directly in to the Managing Director and have a pivotal say in the commercial, strategic and operational running of the agency. You will have a leadership role in managing teams up to at least Account Director Level – nurturing and guiding in a people first culture. You will also be the face of the agency externally to clients and play a tactical role in managing key clients.

You will run a significant financial unit but will also work closely with the MD in identifying and developing areas for growth.

To qualify for this rare, progressive, challenging and hugely rewarding role- you must have healthcare advertising agency experience at at least Senior Account Director level. Candidates must have client services agency experience at a UK agency (ideally working on both global and UK accounts) in an Rx brand role.

