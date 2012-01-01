This is an innovative, top London agency looking for an ambitious Account Director to add to their brand of creativity and magic.

Our client is a coveted award winner, a close knit team of passionate collaborators, and a meeting of science and creativity that makes for unforgettable healthcare advertising campaigns.

They are looking for an Account Director who is strategically minded but not afraid to muck in and be part of the team- deliver together when it is busy- share together when it is (often) time to celebrate, and represent with passion when communicating with clients.

To qualify for this role you must have experience of working on pharmaceutical accounts on an Rx portfolio. Consumer experience is always welcome as this is a creatively driven agency but you must understand the pharmaceutical landscape, regulations, trends and challenges of Rx communications.

If you want to work in a people first agency where you will learn, have fun, watch your team grow and do some of the best work of your career, this could be the role for you!

