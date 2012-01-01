Link Health Group are looking for an experienced Medical Editor to join our fast paced and busy team.

As the Medical Editor you will provide high level editorial support to clients combined with excellent project management skills. You will plan, coordinate, and edit medical content for publication purposes. You will also review proposals and drafts from others prior to publication.

Working closely with the rest of the Scientific Services team, and the Client services, Digital and Creative teams you will ensure projects are finished to the highest standard and on time.

We will be asking you to:

• To provide medical editing (QC) of scientific and agency content

• Managing QC workload from the teams, prioritising, identifying need for freelance support (with Head of Scientific Services)

• Generate PPT formatting and layout with the Client Services and Creative teams.

• Some project management and liaison with creative and digital about appropriate projects (briefing and copychecking etc.)

• Datachecking of your own and others work

• Reference-checking, reference mark-ups and Veeva uploads

• Updating both the Client Services team and the client on editorial progress

• Establish excellent relationships both internally and with clients

• Be aware off, and stick within client budget for assigned projects, completing accurate timesheets to ensure all billable work is included

• Whilst the role will be editing medical content, you may be asked to assist with other content, such as Link Health Group social media content.



We are looking for the following skills and experiences:

• Previous editorial and production experience, ideally in healthcare communications

• Experienced in med comms agency work (3-5 years)

• Strong scientific background, with a degree in a relevant life science or medical subject

• Very strong PPT skills

• Strong project management

• Flexible, adaptable

• Enjoys the other aspects of the job beyond QC

• Team player

• Exceptional scientific editing and proofreading skills

• An eye for design and layout

• The ability to work well under pressure

• A high level of flexibility and adaptability

• Strong organizational skills

• Excellent communication skills.



In return we will offer you:

• Competitive salaries

• Flexible working

• Long Service Awards (5 &10 years)

• Regular company meetings

• Working from home

• Macbook, with an additional monitor, keyboard, mouse and adapter after 3 months

• Generous holiday entitlement

• Offices closed for UK bank holidays

• Paid Company sick pay which can be used for yourself or dependants

• Payment of/Contribution towards a personal Private Medical Insurance plan (after successful probation period)



