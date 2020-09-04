This is great opportunity to join a leading medical communications agency as an Editorial Team Lead to be based out of their London offices.

You will lead, manage and develop a high performing team, ensuring coordinated and effective project delivery, so that projects are completed on schedule, within budget and meet the brief. You will build excellent client report and ensuring complete client satisfaction whilst keeping abreast of account financials.

In return you can expect an excellent salary and benefits including bonus, good pension, healthcare, 25 days holidays, rising to 30 with service and more.

Responsibilities:

- Provide leadership, effective management and direction to your team, ensuring the quality of work reaches the highest standard and that individual and team potential is maximized.

- Establish, develop and maintain excellent client relationships within allocated accounts

- Advise clients on content and strategy and promote opportunities to expand services with client as appropriate

- Maintain a thorough understanding of the scientific, strategic and commercial objectives of the team’s accounts in order to ensure all content is of high scientific quality, compliant and meets the clients’ scientific and commercial objectives

- Maintain an overview of the team’s finances and project health, ensuring projects are invoiced appropriately by project management colleagues

Knowledge, Skills and Abilities:

- Life Science Degree, ideally an MSc / PhD

- Extensive medical writing experience gained within a medical communications agency, across a diverse range of communication materials.

- Leadership skills - strong line management, strong communication, effective delegation, ability to inspire and motivate, ability to develop others.

- Excellent organisation, managing own workload as well as supervising and reviewing work of more junior team members

- Provide senior editorial advice and support to all members of the team and across teams

- Good knowledge of copyright issues, codes of practice and regulatory compliance

- Excellent verbal, written and social communication skills

If you are looking for a progressive company who is committed to investing in your success and development apply now. Applications can only be accepted from candidates with full eligibility to work in the UK, with the ability to commute to Central London. Over 5 years' med comms agency writing experience will also be required.

Jon Gawley would love to hear from you on 01932 797996.