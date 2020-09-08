An international medical communications agency is seeking a Scientific Director to join their team in either their Cheshire or London offices.

They provide strategic communications and consultancy to an impressive pharmaceutical client roster across both print and digital formats. They are seeking an experienced candidate to provide leadership in scientific affairs and communication, and ensure that clients’ objectives are supported effectively. You will also contribute to the organic growth of assigned accounts and mentor and develop your team to their potential.

In addition to an excellent salary you can expect benefits including 25 days holidays, pension, bonus and much more. Our client invests in their people and recognises and rewards their great work.

Responsibilities:

- Provide leadership to the scientific and client services teams to ensure that scientific communication is carried out to the highest standards and meets with client expectations

- Make a strong contribution to client communication strategies, developing key scientific communication points, strategically focused documents and deliverables to support product positioning and brand vision

- Ensure that client communication strategies are clearly understood and actioned by the account teams

- Reviewing output to assure scientific accuracy, strategic alignment and quality

- Guide the team in developing their skills, through mentoring and reviewing their work

- Work within the business development team to identify and develop new business leads

Knowledge, Skills and Abilities:

- Life Science Degree, preferably a higher degree

- Significant healthcare agency experience, with a background in medical writing

- Be a good team player, ensuring all team members are given opportunities to develop

- Well-developed personal and written communication skills

- Strong appreciation clients’ needs and a resourcefulness in coming up with innovative solutions

