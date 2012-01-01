This is a unique opportunity for a talented Medical Education Account Manager with experience in publications looking for an exciting change.

Our client is one of the UK’s friendliest healthcare communications agencies- with expertise in market access, insights and research, PR, advertising and medical education- they are a diverse group of talented communicators with a passion for bettering patient lives through innovative integrated solutions.

The medical education business is one of the biggest not only in the agency but in the UK- and their publications team is one of the longest established in and with unmatched heritage in publications. This is an exciting opportunity to work with a client who is a great partner- strategically minded but also creative and open to ideas and thinking outside the box. The raft of work- from manuscripts to abstracts to workshops and ad boards- is broad- as are therapy areas and products. There is a huge partnering piece with the agency’s robust in-house digital offer of project managers, digital strategists, developers and programmers offering unparalleled integrated solutions.

If you love publications but want to add creativity and innovation to your roster- this is the agency to join.

Previous medical education agency experience- as well as publications planning- will be needed for this role. Candidates without medical education agency experience will not be considered for this role.

