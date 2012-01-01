Freelance Account Director - healthcare advertising

Employment Type:
Consultant, Temporary
Type of Job:
Healthcare Advertising Jobs, Medical Communications Jobs, Healthcare Consultancy Jobs
Region:
London
Salary Description:
Competitive day rate
Currency:
UK Pound
Posted:
08-Sep-20
Recruiter:
Chemistry Search & Selection
Job Ref:

This is a great opportunity for an established freelance Account Director to work with one of London’s most sought after creative healthcare advertising agencies. Theirs is definitely a name you will know and you will appreciate the impressive award-winning work they have been delivering for many years.

In order to continue delivering integrated multi-channel campaigns across their varied client portfolio – ranges from consumer to primary care to medical nutrition to animal health to dental health – they’re looking to bolster their team. You will have sound experience in healthcare advertising - promotional med comms experience would be considered too.

You will work with a close-knit team who will welcome you into the fold as though you’ve always been there. A great opportunity not be missed – these roles don’t come up often.

Contract is available from end Sep

Please contact me urgently for details – this one will go quickly.

Contact Details:
Chemistry Search & Selection
Tel: +44 (0)203 770 9199
Contact: Robyn Cabarrao
Email:

