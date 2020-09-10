Fast-growing pharmaceutical and healthcare communications agency are looking for a talented, driven AE to join their team. This could represent a fantastic opportunity for graduate with experience in industry or internship experience with a communications agency looking to step up and join a supportive, boutique agency with offices in Surrey and London. You can expect first class training and development along with an excellent salary and benefits, including 25 days holiday, bonus and pension.

Responsibilities

- Work closely with the AM & ADs to proactively manage and handle the needs of clients and other stake-holders

- Project administration: contact and status reports, ensuring all documentation is up to date etc.

- Close communication with the client regarding overall progress of the project and specific areas of delivery.

- Assist with all aspects of quality control of all deliverables sent to the client

- Develop and maintain plans for accounts

- Monitor financial status of projects and inform AM/AD of any budget or specification issues

- Meetings management, including logistics, venue management and associated materials

- Assist with the preparation and providing feedback on pitch elements

- Brief and co-ordinate with external suppliers for the provision of services

- Identify opportunities to grow existing account business

Requirements

- Life science or business degree

- Previous experience with a healthcare or medical communications agency (desired, not essential)

- Impeccable attention to detail and organisational skills

- A team player, well regarded by clients & colleagues

- Always keen to learn and develop

This agency has a fantastic reputation and are enjoying a period of expansion due to investment and business wins. It is a great place to learn and develop in your career without the bureaucracy or hierarchy of some of the larger agencies. Alongside this you will benefits from flexible working options and a host of other benefits.

Only successful applicants will be contacted. Should you have not had a response within two weeks of application, unfortunately you have not been successful on this occasion.

Visit our website media-contacts.co.uk to see other vacancies we are currently recruiting for!