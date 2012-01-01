This is a great opportunity to join a newly established Wales based team which is part of a well-established, award winning global medical education agency. Our client is renowned for its high standards- excellence in delivering scientifically robust, evidence based communications solutions that are compelling and powerful in changing behaviour.

With an established in-house patient engagement team the commitment to providing insights and communications to better patient lives boosts this agency’s place as a powerful and emotive medical communications leader.

The Wales team is new with a strong focus on digital communications- it is hugely advantageous to have experience in this space. The drive to work strategically but also roll up your sleeves and deliver tactically as the team is new and growing is required too.

Previous medical education agency at at least Medical Writer level is required for this role. Candidates without agency experience will not be considered for this role.

