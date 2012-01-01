This is a rewarding opportunity to work on a high profile events based account for one of the UK’s most sought after Medical Education agencies. With the agency foundation based in scientific services- the heritage and excellence of scientific communications and writing across the company is industry leading.

Working on a huge and varied Rare Disease events account with a strong patient engagement focus- this is a complex, rewarding and varied role. There is an excellent in-house digital and creative capability allowing the team to adapt on online execution if need be. What this role will offer you is the chance to work with a talented team of some of the best writers and strategic thinkers in the industry- with peers who are not only inspirational but great people as well. The account is high profile and a huge boost to any CV.

As this agency is well established and thrives on giving its staff ownership and independence- the option to be office based in London – or remote (within the UK) is up to the candidate.

To qualify for this role you must be experienced to at least Medical Writer level in agency. Candidates without medical education agency experience will not be considered for this role.

