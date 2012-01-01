This is a vibrant and creative agency with collaboration and patient outcomes at the core of their vision. Offering truly integrated solutions- they enjoy expertise ranging from brand to digital to PR to research and insights. If you want exposure to a variety of different parts of the marketing mix within a creative agency- this is the opportunity for you.

Our client has a particular sweet spot for grass roots PR and media- and has award winning heritage here. If you love media- and have flawless skill in developing amazing relationships with journalists and creating compelling stories- you will love this agency.

Equally if you are passionate about scientific communications and execution through digital and social media channels- again- you will thrive in this agency. There is a growing EU and global offer too to offer you variety and the opportunity for exposure to strategic thinking at an international level.

To qualify for this role you MUST have ethical health agency experience in PR- working on Rx products. Candidates without such agency experience will not be considered.

