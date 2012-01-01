This is one of the industry’s most respected and successful medical education agencies- with reach in multiple offices globally our client thinks big and impacts on a global scale.

With some of the best leadership in the industry- peers who are unafraid to challenge the norm to change behaviour and make measurable impact on patient lives- you will be in both an inspiring but also hugely progressive agency. If you want your career to soar- this is the agency for you.

Our client has a strong in –house behavioural science capability and are developing amazing solutions to understand and develop the bare bones of communications and language with HCPs to create campaigns that truly resonate with their audiences. Additionally they have some of the most talented client services, digital and creative capabilities who thrive on collaboration. You will be part of a formidable team.

Due to the sheer size of this agency my client is keen to take on writers from varying medical education backgrounds- from (and not restricted to) publications to HEOR to events and medical affairs. As long as you have impeccable medical education agency experience- as a medical writer- working on pharmaceutical accounts- we are keen to hear from you. You must be qualified to at least Senior Medical Writer.

A truly rare and invigorating opportunity for an amazing writer. Flexible working is also supported for candidates who request it.

