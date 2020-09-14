Oxfordshire or full-time home based

A market access and health economics agency is looking for an experienced medical writer from a healthcare economics, market access or medcomms agency who would like to do something different and write about lots of different subjects, including the role medicine plays in society and issues affecting patients.

This agency does all sorts of projects to demonstrate the benefit of a pharmaceutical product. Some of the work is very technical but there is also some creativity and a lot of value messaging. They write about many different subjects, see patients’ viewpoints and understand how medicine fits into society.

As an experienced medical writer (min 3 years’ experience in a health economics, market access or medcomms agency) you will be a self starter and can work from home full time if you would like to. Authorship of health technology assessments and value dossiers preferred.

The agency is flat structured, a meritocracy and growing. You will be writing value dossiers and health technology assessments, analysis reports, slide decks, economic models, market access desk research and stakeholder interviews, conference and workshop materials, peer-reviewed journal articles and clinical study reports.

Benefits include unlimited annual leave, no set hours of work and they don't monetise or set KPIs, rather they focus on the quality of work, so as long as you are delivering enough good quality work how and when you do that is up to you. There is very little admin compared with other agencies, lots of training and it is flat structured so that you get high profile contact with clients and plenty of recognition.

