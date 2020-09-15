This is an amazing opportunity to join this award winning healthcare advertising agency to work on a global portfolio of brands, with one of this agency's key clients within the UK business.

Working closely with the associate director and chief strategy officer you will be delivering strategic guidance to the clients and ensuring that your team are the brand guardians across the portfolio. The oncology account you will lead spans across the agency network and you will be working with teams across disciplines such as medical education and communications planning.

This role gives you opportunity to broaden your knowledge outside of the brand team.

You MUST have pharmaceutical client experience and have a good understanding of this industry. You must also have experience of working on a large variety of global projects, and multiple accounts and an advanced degree would be preferred.

This is a great role which offers variety and exposure across multiple agencies in the network.

I would love to tell you more so please drop me a line at kate@chemistrysearch.co.uk or call me on 07557 256508