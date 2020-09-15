Senior Account Director - Global Healthcare Advertising Agency

Add to wish list Email to a friend
Employment Type:
Full-time
Type of Job:
Healthcare Advertising Jobs, Medical Communications Jobs
Region:
London, South East England
Salary:
60,000 to 69,000 per annum
Currency:
UK Pound
Posted:
15-Sep-20
Recruiter:
Chemistry Search & Selection
Job Ref:
CHM-P1907

This is an amazing opportunity to join this award winning healthcare advertising agency to work on a global portfolio of brands, with one of this agency's key clients within the UK business.

Working closely with the associate director and chief strategy officer you will be delivering strategic guidance to the clients and ensuring that your team are the brand guardians across the portfolio. The oncology account you will lead spans across the agency network and you will be working with teams across disciplines such as medical education and communications planning.
This role gives you opportunity to broaden your knowledge outside of the brand team.

You MUST have pharmaceutical client experience and have a good understanding of this industry. You must also have experience of working on a large variety of global projects, and multiple accounts and an advanced degree would be preferred.

This is a great role which offers variety and exposure across multiple agencies in the network.

I would love to tell you more so please drop me a line at kate@chemistrysearch.co.uk or call me on 07557 256508

Add to wish list Email to a friend
Contact Details:
Chemistry Search & Selection
Tel: +44 (0)7557 256508
Contact: Kate Hale
Email:

You may return to your current search results by clicking here.

Latest Job Listings