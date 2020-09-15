Senior Medical Writer - Medical Communications Agency

Employment Type:
Full-time
Type of Job:
Medical Communications Jobs, Medical Education Jobs, Medical Writing Jobs
Region:
London, South East England
Salary:
50,000 to 55,000 per annum
Salary Description:
Excellent salary plus benefits
Currency:
UK Pound
Posted:
15-Sep-20
Recruiter:
Chemistry Search & Selection
Job Ref:
CHM-P1873

This is a fantastic opportunity to join this vibrant and innovative medical communications agency. They are an exceptional team where a strong sense of teamwork is demonstrated through their outstanding client service and scientific excellence.
They pride themselves on their reputation for having the best people, strong values and commitment to communications excellence.

Within a team of medical education experts you will be responsible for the content of a range of educational initiatives including: medical slide sets/training, strategy meetings, HCP and patient materials, e-learning modules, animations, video scripts, advisory board reports, symposia, conference coverage, review articles, and many others. Their therapeutic range is broad with opportunity to work on a variety of accounts.

The senior medical writer is a pivotal, strategic member of the team and will work closely with client services in delivering correct, compelling and scientifically robust content.

Previous medical education agency experience only will be considered for this role- and you must have experience of working on a mixture of UK, EU and Global pharmaceutical clients

If you would like to discuss in more detail I would love to hear from you. Drop me a line to kate@chemistrysearch.co.uk or call me on 07557 256508

