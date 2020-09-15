This is a great opportunity to join this exciting healthcare advertising agency. They are looking for an experienced Senior Account Executive or Account Manager to add to their thriving digital team,

You MUST have experience working in the healthcare space ideally in a creative healthcare agency but they would consider medical education or PR agency experience too.

They offer an opportunity to work across a good variety of global and UK pharmaceutical accounts in a number of interesting therapy areas.

The agency believes in a relaxed, supportive environment to encourage personal development. They offer ongoing on the job training as well as regular more formal training. This is a friendly and very social team and everyone pulls together to get the best outcomes for their clients.

I would love to tell you more so drop me a line at kate@chemistrysearch.co.uk or call me on 07557 256508