Our client is now looking for a Senior Medical Writer to join their flourishing team in Hampshire. A boutique healthcare communications agency, they deliver creative communications and the science behind it.

Due to continued success and growth, they are looking for an experienced writer to support their scientific team, and their aim to improve patients’ lives. Working within a family orientated, agile team, you will be looking develop your skills and enjoy working on a variety of programmes and projects. You will have a track record of a range of medical communications, and indeed, love the science behind the product. You will be rewarded with a fantastic package, including, 25 days holiday (which can be carried over), pension scheme, flexible working, and many in house incentive schemes and rewards.

Responsibilities:

- Deliver top quality creative medical education content

- Highest quality researched and written copy for a broad range of materials including: patient support, training manuals, abstracts, websites, social media to mention a few

- Become the scientific contact for various aspects of client accounts

- Supportive implementations of editorial and QC process

- Maintain awareness of media aspects and progressions in the Pharma field

Knowledge, Skills and Abilities:

- Must hold a Life sciences degree

- Significant experience of scientific writing gained in an agency environment

- Excellent attention to detail

- Fantastically organised individual

- Client focused

*Please note candidates need to be UK based and within reasonable travelling distance.

This is a great time to join a growing company with a vison for growth ahead within a friendly, supportive atmosphere.

Dario Sterling-Dwen would be happy to discuss further on 01932 797993.