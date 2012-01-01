This is a well-established, independent and buzzy agency with high profile, big pharma clients and excellent leadership. They are a nimble and innovative agency that flex from the highly scientific to truly creative, marketing led campaigns.

If you’re an experienced freelance senior medical writer looking for a new role – something that will offer you a mix of traditional medical writing and more creative writing – this is the role for you.

You will create scientific content for a range of communication activities, both promotional and educational – from detail aids, digital outputs and training materials to highly scientific internal briefing documents – your role will be varied and exciting.

Please contact me for information

