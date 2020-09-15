Company growth requires our client to seek an Associate Director to join their medical communications team and join their team in their Surrey offices, along with remote and flexible working.

The role serves as the link between the account teams and the Directors, providing two-way collaboration to help ensure strategic decisions are taking effect on the ground. You will help to guide the account and creative teams in optimising the output, quality and value of their work, while supporting and encouraging colleagues to identify and grow new business opportunities. You will also be a key point of contact for clients, acting as a partner to help them anticipate challenges, and providing timely solutions to any issues.

In addition to an excellent salary you can expect a generous package of benefits including private healthcare, pension, bonus, 25 days holidays, birthday off and many more perks and incentives.

Responsibilities:

- Lead and motivate account teams to fulfil their potential and ensure accounts are managed with a clear structure of roles and responsibilities

- As part of the Leadership Team, manage resources to help ensure all demands on the accounts are serviced effectively

- Lead internal project meetings, and ensure the account team is briefed and on top of all project requirements

- Responsibility for developing, budgeting, managing and finalising client activity programmes

- Direct account team activity to ensure all programme activities are implemented efficiently and deliver against client objectives

- Instigate and lead brainstorms to develop the strategic, tactical and creative direction of accounts

Knowledge, Skills and Abilities:

- Life Science degree

- Previous experience of running an account team in a medical communications agency

- Understanding of local, European and Global pharmaceutical regulations

- Strong presentation and facilitation skills

- Strong organisational skills, including ability to prioritise and to balance multiple priorities and demands

- Team player; willing to share information and ideas

- Attention to detail and excellent quality-control skills

- Professional and mature attitude and demeanour

This is a great chance to join an extremely successful agency with a relaxed and informal environment, that will reward and recognise your work.

ID Search & Selection has been successfully placing candidates in healthcare communications jobs for over 15 years. Along the way we’ve built many long term relationships with candidates and clients. We’re now trusted recruitment partners to many leading companies, big, small, network and independent.

Our consultants are knowledgeable and professional and will be happy to offer information and advice. We are with you every step of the way, providing a supportive and communicative service that we will tailor to your unique needs.

Jon Gawley would love to hear from you on 01932 797996.

Please note you must be based in the UK, eligible to work in the UK and within a resonably commutable distance to be considered for this role.