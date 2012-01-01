Working on some of the most high profile healthcare topics of our times this agency is on the hunt for a talented healthcare PR Associate Director to boost their award winning team.

Our client consistently delivers powerful integrated campaigns often creating meaningful and effective connections between brand, advocacy and public health. If you are a strategic thinker from a reputable healthcare PR agency with amazing stake holder engagement experience- a natural relationship builder and bigger picture thinker- this could be the role for you. You will also be a nurturer and thrive on seeing your team grow – this agency has heritage in building future leaders and amazing talent.

To qualify for this role you must have ethical health agency experience- with experience of working with pharmaceutical clients at at least Senior Account Director level.

Benefits include working on accounts you will be proud of, one of the UK’s nicest healthcare teams to be a part of, flexibility beyond the competition and fantastic career progression.

