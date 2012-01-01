Medical Writer- Established/ Supportive Agency

Employment Type:
Full-time
Type of Job:
Medical Communications Jobs, Medical Education Jobs, Medical Writing Jobs
Region:
London
Salary Description:
Circa £40,000 with Benefits
Currency:
UK Pound
Posted:
16-Sep-20
Recruiter:
Chemistry Search & Selection
Job Ref:
CHM-P1944

This is a rewarding and ambitious opportunity to work on the biggest account of a leading global medical communications agency. This is a complex publications account with a strong collaborative piece- partnering closely with the client and offering you huge opportunity to grow as a writer and strategic thinker.
In addition to this account there is the opportunity to work on wider medical education accounts across a variety of therapy areas- offering you breadth but also the chance to grow your skills. Our client not only has heritage and reputation to boost your CV- but also one of the most supportive cultures in the industry. Having championed flexible working for years, they also have a well established and inspiring senior leadership team- and long standing, loyal and innovative clients- they are a stand out agency to be a part of.
Previous medical education agency experience only will be considered for this role.

Contact Details:
Chemistry Search & Selection
Tel: 07900 956 547
Contact: Gina Ali
Email:

