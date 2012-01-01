This is a rewarding and ambitious opportunity to work on the biggest account of a leading global medical communications agency. This is a complex publications account with a strong collaborative piece- partnering closely with the client and offering you huge opportunity to grow as a writer and strategic thinker.

In addition to this account there is the opportunity to work on wider medical education accounts across a variety of therapy areas- offering you breadth but also the chance to grow your skills. Our client not only has heritage and reputation to boost your CV- but also one of the most supportive cultures in the industry. Having championed flexible working for years, they also have a well established and inspiring senior leadership team- and long standing, loyal and innovative clients- they are a stand out agency to be a part of.

Previous medical education agency experience only will be considered for this role.

