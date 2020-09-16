This is a rare opportunity to join an exciting medical communications digital agency at an exciting time of growth.

They are a team of digital healthcare marketing experts, delivering coordinated campaigns to reach and engage target audiences through creating and distributing valuable, relevant content in formats appropriate for the channels. Integrating digital marketing solutions using their expertise in content, social media, search engine and influencer marketing.

Due to continuous growth they are looking for a motivated, proactive full-stack developer to join their digital delivery team.

This role plays an integral part in digital project delivery and will utilise skills in WordPress, PHP, HTML, JS, CSS and MySQL to support client projects and develop new web-based solutions.

The ideal candidate will demonstrate drive, determination, and exceptional talent in developing clean and efficient code. Supporting the team across multiple web-projects and delivering to high technical, visual and accessibility (WCAG) standards and have a desire to design and implement integrated and automated online digital solutions, aligned to approved customer journeys.

They work with pharmaceutical companies to make best use of industry marketing platforms like Salesforce Marketing Cloud, Adobe Campaign, Adobe Experience Manager and Veeva CRM.

You must have:

• Knowledge of SEO and how structure code for search engine indexing

• Experience with version control (Git, Bitbucket, Sourcetree or similar)

• Passionate about web development and emerging technologies

• 3+ years web development experience

• Knowledge of HTML, CSS, JavaScript, JQuery, AJAX, PHP, MySQL

• Capable of developing dynamic web applications working with APIs to request/send data

• Acute attention to detail and strong organisational skills

• Familiarity with CMS environments, preferably WordPress

• Proficient with the Adobe Suite of products (building solutions and extracting assets from designs built in Photoshop, XD, Illustrator)

• Experience building emails across multiple platforms (MailChimp, Salesforce, HTML build)

• Experience with European GDPR and Cookie compliance requirements for web-based properties

It would be great if you also had experience in working with:

• CMS platforms: Adobe Experience Manager, Drupal

• Veeva CRM / Salesforce Marketing Cloud / Adobe Campaign

• Managing web hosting and domain DNS administration

• SharePoint

• Project management tools such as Asana or similar

If you would like to hear more drop me a line at kate@chemistrysearch.co.uk or call me on 07557 256508

