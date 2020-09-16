This is a great opportunity to join this progressive healthcare medical communications agency. They are part of a wider group of outstanding healthcare agencies driving exciting change where patient-centred creative communications is at the heart of everything they do.

They have world-class expertise in medical affairs, publications planning and execution, medical education and internal training

If you are passionate about digital and the role it plays in supporting medical communications

They are looking for a Digital Communications Director to join the team to work with the medical communications team to inspire their client work through the use of digital.

The successful candidate will have worked in a fast-paced digital agency environment and enjoy working closely with developers and client services teams. You will be experienced in identifying areas for digital development within existing accounts and new business opportunities, whilst taking ownership of driving digital new business and deliverables in projects from start to finish.

You will effectively plan and execute complex workflows and manage project timelines and budgets

Responsibilities include:

Supporting the Med Comms account teams to identify areas of their existing business where digital can enhance or improve current offerings

Develop user requirements, budgets and functional specs and brief materials

Up-skill team members in digital competencies including Veeva, Social media and multichannel marketing

Review opportunities in existing accounts for digital tactics and work closely with the account handling team to propose these to clients

To work alongside account handling teams to scope digital projects

Review proposals that contain digital deliverables or channels

Write technical briefing documents to share with the digital team

Oversee the delivery of digital projects for Med Comms accounts

You must have:

At least 3 years experience of managing digital projects within the pharmaceutical industry

Digital marketing qualification is preferred but not essential

Worked in medical communications preferably in an agency

Experience of defining digital communication strategies for global and regional medical affairs teams as well as the development and execution of digital tactics for healthcare professionals and/or patients

Experience in multichannel marketing strategy/tactical planning preferred

Can develop a client brief into user requirements and functional specification, including wireframes.

Can brief and manage technical development teams from scope through to implementation, using both a waterfall and agile approach.

If you are looking for a culture where belief in their people is the basis of everything they do - This is where you should be moving to!

If you are bright, enthusiastic, creative and ambitious you will thrive in this agency. They promote and encourage a friendly and collaborative workplace and offer outstanding career opportunities.

If you would like to find out more call me on 07557 256508 or drop me a line at kate@chemistrysearch.co.uk

